Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,159 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of CME Group worth $247,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 467,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,255,000 after buying an additional 106,954 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,979,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME opened at $221.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.15. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.46 and a 52-week high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,447 shares of company stock worth $4,749,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

