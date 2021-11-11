Playkey (PKT) Trading 46.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $430,301.69 and approximately $152,637.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00226208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PKTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.