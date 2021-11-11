Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 342.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 66,154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. 183,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,990. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

