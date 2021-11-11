Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after buying an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,260. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

