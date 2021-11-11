Indorse Token Trading Down 11.4% This Week (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 82.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00226208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

