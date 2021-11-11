Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.67. 22,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.