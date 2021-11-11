Lumbard & Kellner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,614,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.93.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.