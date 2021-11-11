Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.