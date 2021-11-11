B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.9% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.41.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $12.84 on Thursday, hitting $161.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

