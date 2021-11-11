Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 20,993 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Endurant Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 1.3% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.14. 4,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,969. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.