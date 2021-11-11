$5.44 EPS Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.40 and the highest is $5.55. KLA posted earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $21.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.02 to $21.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $21.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.67 to $21.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in KLA by 107.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after buying an additional 213,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $8.05 on Friday, reaching $412.40. 9,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,586. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $225.70 and a fifty-two week high of $419.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.39 and a 200 day moving average of $331.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.