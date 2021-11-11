Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Ceconomy stock remained flat at $$0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

