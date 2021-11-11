NFC Investments LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

NFC Investments LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 0.5% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 182.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 705.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $5,415,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

