Comerica Bank Sells 78,780 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 78,780 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,480,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.