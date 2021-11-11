TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

