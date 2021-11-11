IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Issues Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 50,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -1.85. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

