VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 90.74% and a negative net margin of 35,776.27%.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 1,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,469. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $194.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of VolitionRx worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

