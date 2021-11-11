150,000 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at $16,058,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at $8,428,000.

NASDAQ:THCPU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 2,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,839. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

