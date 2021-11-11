Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $37.87 Million Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,651,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $37,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,274,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,131,022,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

NYSE TV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 8,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,049. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.