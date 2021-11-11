Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Acquired by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Gaia makes up about 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Gaia were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaia stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $195.69 million, a PE ratio of 101.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

