SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,676 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd accounts for 7.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $69,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SKM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,283. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

