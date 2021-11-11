Snow Capital Management LP Buys 12,432 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

