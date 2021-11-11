Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 7,073 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $255.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.35 and a 12-month high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

