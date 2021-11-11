Veracity Capital LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average is $153.23. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

