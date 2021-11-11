Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.49 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $414.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

