Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $83,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

