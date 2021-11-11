Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.09. SAP SE has a one year low of $115.70 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

