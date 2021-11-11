Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after buying an additional 89,363 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

