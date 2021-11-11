Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 89,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 78,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.20 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.