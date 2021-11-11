Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VERV traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.54. 3,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,015. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

VERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.