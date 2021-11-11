iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $128.66

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.66 and last traded at $128.66, with a volume of 7994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.87.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.62.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.