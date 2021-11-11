iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $128.66

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.66 and last traded at $128.66, with a volume of 7994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $332,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

