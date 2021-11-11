Exeedme Price Hits $0.76 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $49.16 million and $2.99 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00074135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.11 or 0.07258719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,889.05 or 0.99978823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00040916 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

