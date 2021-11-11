Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,432,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average is $185.80. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.