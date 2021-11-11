Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.22. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $115.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

