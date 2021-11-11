Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $111.47.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.