Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

