Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.83 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $77.55. 1,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.