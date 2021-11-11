Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Derwent London (DLN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Derwent London (LON: DLN):

11/4/2021 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Derwent London had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on the stock.

Shares of DLN stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,421 ($44.70). The stock had a trading volume of 100,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,563.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,519.33. Derwent London Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

