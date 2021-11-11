Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

YTEN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,373. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.