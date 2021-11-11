The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The Wendy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.790-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,379. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.