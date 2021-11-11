Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $937,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,964. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $118.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

