Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 191.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.