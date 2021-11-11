Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,453 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $260.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $264.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

