Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

