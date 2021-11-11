AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.40

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 64.60 ($0.84). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 3,151,680 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 32.85 and a quick ratio of 32.17. The company has a market cap of £430.41 million and a PE ratio of -69.11.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

