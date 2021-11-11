ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.77

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and traded as high as $33.23. ATCO shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 9,483 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

