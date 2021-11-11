Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,647 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,485,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $88.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

