Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.03. 4,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

