Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $57,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 109,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

