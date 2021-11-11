Marshall Wace LLP Has $47.08 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Southern Copper worth $47,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,908,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $37,015,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $17,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

SCCO stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.32. 7,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.